Sarkozy to challenge prison sentence on corruption charges

Paris [France], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The court's verdict against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, will be challenged, the politician's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said.

On Monday, a Paris court ruled in a so-called "wiretapping case" that dates back to 2014. The court found Sarkozy guilty of corruption and trading in influence and sentenced him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and former high-ranking official of the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert were also found guilty of corruption. They were also sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. Herzog and Azibert's defense have already announced their intention to appeal.



"We will prepare an appeal against this decision. Of course, the president does not recognize this decision," Laffon said, answering questions from reporters.

She stressed that this verdict against the former president of France was outrageous and unfounded. The lawyer's speech was broadcast by BFMTV.

The court's ruling has not yet entered into force, the parties have ten days to challenge the verdict. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, after the sentence, Sarkozy will not go to prison: the politician will be able to serve one year of the real term at home under electronic surveillance. (ANI/Sputnik)

