Scotland: 25 people injured after ship tips over at Edinburgh dockyard

Edinburgh [Scotland], March 22 (ANI): More than two dozen people were injured on Wednesday after a ship containing passengers partially toppled over at a dock in Scotland, reported Anadolu Agency.

Twenty-five people have been injured after a ship tipped over at an Edinburgh dockyard. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people had been taken to hospital and 10 people were treated at the scene of the incident at Imperial Dock, Leith.

"We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle," said a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman.

"We transported 15 patients to the hospital; 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital. A further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene," he added.

Following the incident, local health authorities advised people not to attend the accidents and emergency services of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh due to the pressure on its services, reported Anadolu Agency.



Pictures of the scene show the Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle. The Petrel, a research vessel, was bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Locals are being advised to avoid the area at all costs while the operation is carried out, reported local media Manchester Evening News.

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as "terrifying" for those on board.

"Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who've been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area," he wrote on Twitter.

The Sailors' Society, an international maritime charity supporting seafarers and their families, announced their support for those in need, reported Anadolu Agency. (ANI)

