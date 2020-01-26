Scottish rights group hold demonstration in support of CAA in Glasgow

Glasgow [Scotland], Jan 26 (ANI): Members of 'Scotland Friends for India">Scotland Friends for India' gathered here on Saturday (local time) to express their support to the Indian government for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"It is a new dawn for the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the United Kingdom as well, there has been a lot of misinformation, bias and inaccurate reporting from the side of the media regarding the legislation," said an activist from the Scottish rights group.

"The implementation of CAA will ensure that minorities, who are persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and should rightfully be given the citizenship of India," the activist added while leading the demonstrations.

The group, at the same time, also noted that the law does not discriminate between the citizens of India including the Muslims and does not undermine the secular foundations of the country.

Rajdeep Sarkar of 'Scotland Friends for India">Scotland Friends for India' said the gathering has been organised to dispel the various misinformation that has been spread against India, the Indian government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the guise of CAA.

"I am here to say, please do not believe in any rumours. Please read the Act and you'll know exactly why it has happened," he added.

"This is in favour of the ethnic minorities in the neighbouring countries of India. This is a very positive move and will now restore the identities of the persecuted minorities," said a woman, who participated in the demonstration.

Amjad, a resident of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), said that since the beginning of the Talibanisation of Pakistan and its military establishment, the systemic persecution of the people in Sindh and other areas of PoK has created havoc.

"Hindu temples in Mirpur as well as in PoK have been destroyed and converted to residential complexes. Now, those people will be given proper citizenship rights and be considered to be a part of the country," he added. (ANI)

