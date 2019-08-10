Second blast hits Copenhagen in 4 days, explosion targets police station

Copenhagen [Denmark], Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): An explosion on Saturday went off outside a police station here, the local police said.

Nobody was injured in the blast, which happened outside a mobile police station in the Copenhagen district of Norrebro, police said on Twitter.

The incident is the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days. On Tuesday, an explosion damaged the facade of the Danish Tax Agency building in Copenhagen, in which one person was slightly injured.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (Xinhua/ANI)

