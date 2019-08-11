Members of Baloch National Movement (BNM) have organised an awareness campaign in Berlin.
Members of Baloch National Movement (BNM) have organised an awareness campaign in Berlin.

Seminars, protests to mark August 11 as Baloch National Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:39 IST

Berlin [Germany], Aug 11 (ANI): Baloch diaspora living in Europe and other parts of the world held seminars and protests to mark August 11 as the Baloch National Day.
On this day in 1947, Balochistan was declared as an independent state. Later, on March 27, 1948, Pakistan occupied Balochistan, which was known as Kalat state.
"Balochistan got freedom from British rule on 11th Aug. 1947 but, within the months, #Pakistan Army occupied our nation on gunpoint on 27th March 1948. For 72 years, we have been struggling to get our Independence back. #BalochistanDay", said Baloch Freedom Front in its tweet.
In Berlin, Members of Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised an awareness campaign and raised the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Recently, Baloch activist Rashid Hussain was detained by Pakistani Security Force.
"BNM Germany has organized an awareness campaign against the illegal custody of Baloch activist Rashid Hussain by Pakistan Security Force. We fear that Pak forces will kill him in their torture cell and dump his mutilated body. #SaveRashidHussain," a tweet by Baloch Freedom Front read.

The BNM also hold a seminar in Berlin which was attended by several Baloch political activists from Germany and other parts of Europe.
Ashraf Sherjan, a Baloch human rights activist living in Germany, wished people of Balochistan Eid Mubaraq and Happy Independence day.
"Here's wishing the people of Balochistan Happy Eid Mubarak. Please wish the people of Balochistan Happy Independence Day... I request to all my Indian brothers to stand and support the people of Balochistan to regain their freedom, like the way India helped and supported Bangladesh in 1971," said Sherjan.
Free Balochistan Movement Organisation also organised a seminar in London to mark the day. All UK-based organisations and people, including human rights and political activists, related to Balochistan attended the event.
"The purpose of the seminar is to inform the world about the declaration of Independence of Balochistan on August 11, 1947, and almost a year later the illegal occupation of Balochistan by foreign invaders in 1948," FBM said in a statement.
"Since Balochistan's forcible and illegal occupation, the occupiers [Iran and Pakistan] have conducted nuclear tests, arbitrary disappeared and extra-judicially killed thousands of innocent people in Balochistan," the statement read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:30 IST

India announces cancellation of Samjhauta Express to Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian Railways on Sunday announced the cancellation of Samjhauta Express between Delhi and Atari following Pakistan's decision to suspend the train's operation on its side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire tear gas at protestors in Sham...

Hong Kong, Aug 11 (ANI): Violent clashes broke out between police and pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday after thousands took to the streets of Sham Shui Po district for an unauthorised march as a part of the ongoing anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:41 IST

Norway mosque shooting being investigated as act of terrorism: Police

Oslo [Norway], Aug 11 (ANI): The shooting incident at a mosque near capital Oslo on Saturday is being investigated as a possible "act of terrorism", Norwegian police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:16 IST

Imran Khan attacks India over abrogation of Article 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): India's historic move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir has discomforted Pakistan so much that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his weekend, took to social media to attack New Delhi once again over attempting to "change demography of Kashmir through ethnic clea

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:34 IST

Tanzania declares 3 days of national mourning for victims of oil...

Dodoma [Tanzania], Aug. 11 (Xinhua/ANI): Tanzanian President John Magufuli has declared three days of national mourning following an oil tanker explosion that killed over 60 people and injured 70 others in Morogoro on Saturday, said a statement released early Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:25 IST

China urges Britain to stop interfering in its internal matters

Hong Kong, Aug 11 (ANI): China has urged the United Kingdom to stop interfering in its internal matters and making random and inflammatory accusations on Hong Kong, a special administrative region in southern China that was earlier under the British rule till 1997.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:51 IST

Typhoon Lekima: 28 dead, 20 missing in east China

Beijing [China], Aug 11 (ANI): At least 28 people lost their lives and 20 remain missing after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:33 IST

8 dead as rains wreck havoc in northwest Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 14 others were injured when heavy rains lashed a large part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:12 IST

Samjhuata, Thar trains won't operate till I am in charge of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains, saying that the services will not resume till the time he holds the post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:18 IST

'Pak shedding crocodile tears over J-K is worth exposing'

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): India's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has rattled Pakistan to the brim. At a time when New Delhi promises growth and investment in the region, Pakistan "rejected" all moves and vouched to tak

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:07 IST

Oslo mosque attacker faces murder charge for woman found dead in his home

Oslo [Norway], Aug 11 (ANI): A man suspected of opening fire at a mosque in a suburb of Oslo on Saturday has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in his home, a police official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:09 IST

Masood Azhar resurfaces

Rome [Italy], Aug 11 (ANI): Epistle by your servant, Assalam-u-Alaikum, Peace be upon you, May Allah bless the "people of Kashmir". Give them the strength, strength, and dominance. Give them victory, protection, and independence. And the mujahideen ... with their stormy attacks ... have approached

Read More
iocl