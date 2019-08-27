Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at the media briefing in Biarritz, France on Monday (Photo/ANI)
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at the media briefing in Biarritz, France on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Senegal may place 'substantial order' for e-rickshaws, says Foreign Secretary

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:38 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a "substantial order" for e-rickshaws. India had previously given 250 of the solar-powered vehicles to the West African nation.
This statement comes after the Senegalese President Macky Sall held a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday morning.
"We have given 250 e-rickshaws or solar-powered rickshaws to Senegal. The President mentioned this in particular and in fact, told the Prime Minister that subsequent to the trials and tests, a very substantial order would soon be placed for these e-rickshaws. The PM assured him support in this as well as in other initiatives and there was also a brief discussion on the international solar alliance," Gokhale said.
"Senegal is a country which is important to us, we have had substantial bilateral relations with them. During the bilateral meeting, we discussed how we would develop further cooperation with the West African states including in renewable energy," he added during a media briefing here.
"The President of Senegal has told PM Modi that on all multilateral issues and on all international forums, Senegal stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India," the Foreign Secretary further said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 07:39 IST

Pak's isolation on Kashmir a huge setback to its foreign policy,...

Washington DC, [USA] Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted to the failure of his country's stance on Kashmir and its diplomacy, stated Voice of Karachi (VoK) Chairman Nadeem Nusrat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:37 IST

Australia concerned, disappointed after citizen arrested in...

Canberra [Australia], Aug 27 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne condemned the formal arrest of Australian writer Yang Hengjun by China on espionage charges. The Australian citizen was first detained in January this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:11 IST

3,500 donated kidneys discarded every year in USA

Washington [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Even as the USA has 93,000 people on a waiting list for a donated kidney, at least 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded in the country yearly as per a study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:46 IST

China ramps up tear gas production as demand increases globally

Beijing [China], Aug 27 (ANI): China has increased the production of tear gas to meet the spiked demand for it worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:45 IST

Sudan: 37 killed, 200 injured in tribal clashes

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 37 people were killed while 200 others were wounded in clashes amongst tribes in Sudan's eastern region, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:38 IST

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572 million in Oklahoma

Oklahoma [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Medical giant Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay USD 572 million by an Oklahoma judge for its role in the opioid crisis which has "ravaged" the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:55 IST

Jaishankar in Hungary, meets FM Peter Szijjarto

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:53 IST

Hong Kong police defends Sunday's gun-firing, blame protestors...

Hong Kong, Aug 27 (ANI): The administration of Hong Kong, along with the police, on Monday defended their act of firing bullets on the protestors for the first time since the beginning of the anti-government demonstrations across the special administrative region and arrests of dozens, including a 12-

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:52 IST

Macron hits back at Bolsonaro for 'disrespectful comments' about his wife

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro as "extremely disrespectful" after the South American leader appeared to mock his wife, Brigitte Macron, in a Facebook post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:46 IST

G7 countries pledge $20m to tackle Amazon wildfires

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): World leaders at the G7 summit in France on Monday pledged to spend a total amount of USD 22 million to fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon in South America that are threatening the world's biggest rainforest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:21 IST

Nepal: Supporters of local TV host clash with police in Chitwan

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 26 (ANI): Clash erupted with the police after supporters of a television show host started vandalising public vehicles in Chitwan district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:42 IST

Pakistan is ready for war: Foreign Minister Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan is ready for every kind of war, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday in the wake of simmering tensions in the region over India's historic move to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl