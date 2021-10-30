Senior officials of Brazilian Health Regulator face threats over vaccination of children

Brasilia [Brazil], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The senior management of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has received death threats over the possible approval of COVID-19 vaccination for children, the agency said.



"Five Anvisa directors received on Thursday, at 8.31 [11:31 GMT], emails containing death threats in case of regulatory approval of vaccines for children aged five to 11," the agency said.

Anvisa has informed the police and the prosecutor's office so that appropriate measures can be taken.

The death threats came several days after the agency had announced it was in talks with Pfizer about the possibility of administering the vaccine to children. (ANI/Sputnik)

