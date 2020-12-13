Serbia reports 5,679 new COVID-19 cases

Belgrade [Serbia], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Serbia reported on Saturday 5,679 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 261,437, according to information released by the country's Institute for Public Health.



The country also reported 48 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll in Serbia reached 2,275, according to the same source.

Mirsad Djerlek, state secretary at the Ministry of Health, said recently that vaccination of the general population can be expected in the first quarter of 2021, while doctors, police officers and soldiers can expect it before the end of this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

