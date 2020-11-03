Seven die in shooting at Vienna synagogue

Vienna [Austria], November 3 (ANI): Seven people were killed in the shooting at a synagogue in the center of Vienna on Monday (local time), according to local media reports.

One of the attackers was killed, but he had accomplices, Sputnik cited the broadcaster as saying.

The city's police have confirmed information about the shooting noting that there were several injured.

"There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter", the Vienna police department wrote on Twitter.

According to local media reports, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. (ANI)