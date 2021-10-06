Seven people died in Argentina house fire

Buenos Aires [Argentina] October 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven people, including four minors, died in a house fire on Tuesday in the Argentine city of Bahia Blanca, some 635 km south of Buenos Aires, police said.

The fire started in the front part of the house, located in the Villa Ressia neighborhood of the major port city.

"The victims sought refuge in a back room, but could not get out because the window had a grille on it," a local newspaper reported.



"We responded to a 911 call about a fire," the head of the Bahia Blanca Police Department Gonzalo Bezos said.

"The first police cars arrived and immediately realized the seriousness of the situation because the kitchen, the dining room and the bedroom were all on fire, with people inside asking for help," said Bezos.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

