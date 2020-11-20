Several injured in stabbing attack in Germany: Report

Oberhausen [Germany], November 20 (ANI): Several people suffered injuries in a attack">stabbing attack in Germany's Oberhausen on Thursday.



An attacker who injured several people with a knife in a German city of Oberhausen has been arrested, Sputnik reported citing a local media report.

Those injured were reportedly taken to the intensive care unit in a hospital. The perpetrator, who, according to the report, is currently in custody, was also injured and received medical care.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

