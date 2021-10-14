Several people killed in 'bow and arrow' attack in Norway

Oslo [Normay], October 14 (ANI: A number of people were killed and injured in a "bow and arrow" attack in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect has been detained.



"There are several injured, as well as several killed as a result of these events," the head of the southeastern police district Eyvind Aas said, as quoted Sputnik, citing the VG newspaper.

The suspect was taken into custody and known to have acted alone. The police are yet to provide information about him.

A probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

