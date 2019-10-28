Representative Image
Representative Image

Shooting outside mosque in southern France injures 2; suspect arrested

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:20 IST

Paris [France], Oct 28 (ANI): Two people were injured in a shooting incident outside a mosque in the French city of Bayonne on Monday, Sputnik reported, adding that the suspected gunman has been arrested by the police.
The incident occurred at around 3:15 pm (local time) outside a mosque located in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques department, while a car was also set on fire.
The two people injured in the incident are aged 84 and 87 years. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The attacker, aged 60, reportedly tried to throw an incendiary device at the mosque.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:21 IST

PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia with an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two countries in key sectors, including energy and finance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:32 IST

Afghanistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Two construction workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at an under-construction school building in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday morning, the provincial government has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:03 IST

EU approves Brexit extension to Jan 31

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): The European Union leaders on Monday approved Britain's request for a three-month extension to the Brexit process, meaning that the country would not leave the bloc on Thursday as per the previous deadline.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:31 IST

Digital payments in Southeast Asia tops $600 Bn: What about India?

Singapore, Oct 28 (ANI): The digital payments in Southeast Asia is expected to exceed USD 600 billion this year and will continue to grow exponentially to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025, thereby manifesting that the adoption of digital payments and usage levels are soaring just as the other Internet eco

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:25 IST

Pakistan official disrupt presser against forced shutdown of art...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): In yet another instance of muzzling of media in Pakistan, a press conference by activist Jibran Nasir was disrupted by an official for criticising the shutting down of an art exhibition depicting the extrajudicial killings in Karachi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:51 IST

New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:24 IST

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Trade War, Hong Kong crisis likely to come up as fourth plenary...

Beijing [China], Oct 28 (ANI): The elite Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:20 IST

President of Comoros greets Vice President Naidu, PM Modi on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sent Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:22 IST

Oppn candidate Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential polls

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, is leading in the presidential elections in Argentina, the country's election commission reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding...

New York [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz met here on Sunday in a fresh bid to break the political stalemate and prevent an unprecedented scenario of a third parliamentary election in less than a y

Read More
iocl