Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. (File photo)
'Significant progress' made in Syria's peace progress, says Russia

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:49 IST

Moscow [Russia], Jul 12 (ANI): Russia on Thursday said that there has been "significant progress" made with regards to the peace progress in Syria, which aims to end the eight-year-long civil war in the Middle East country.
The forthcoming visit of the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to Damascus is expected to brighten chances of establishing the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"On the political track, a significant progress towards the completion of the formation and launch of the constitutional committee has been made. We expect the visit of the UN special envoy to Damascus, scheduled for this week, will accelerate the convening of the committee," Anadolu News Agency quoted her as saying while briefing reporters here.
Zakharova underlined that with the establishment of the committee, a direct dialogue would be made possible for the Syrian government to chalk out a final deal for ending the devastating civil war and shape the future of the country.
Since 2011, more than 370,000 people were killed and thousands of others have either been displaced and injured since the civil war broke out.
Throwing light on the Venezuelan political crisis, Zakharova welcomed the latest round of talks between the Nicolas Maduro government and the country's opposition.
"Only Venezuelans can find a sustainable solution for their existing problems. In this context, we would like to appeal once again to foreign states and Venezuelan politicians to show the necessary restraint and sensitivity, not to impose their views and conditions on the participants of the talks," she said.
Venezuela has been in the throes of a political crisis since January this year when National Assembly leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the interim President of the nation amid protests against Maduro, a move recognised by the US and more than 50 countries.
The US has repeatedly called for Maduro to either step down or hold fresh elections. Maduro has, however, stuck to his post while claiming to have the Venezuelan military's support.
Countries like Russia, Turkey, and China have backed Maduro's claim while slamming the US for its external interference in the oil-rich country. (ANI)

