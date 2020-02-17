Sindhi leader ask Turkish President, UN chief to condemn Pak for violating human rights

Frankfurt [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): A Sindhi leader living in exile in Germany has urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn Pakistan for its violation of human rights in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Guterres is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, while Erdogan concluded his two-day visit to the country last week.

Shafi Burfat, who is the chief of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) said, "Pakistan occupied a part of Kashmir illegally (referring to PoK), while it continuously terrorised under the guise of religion in another part of Kashmir. Turkish President Erdogan must condemn the Pakistani Army's occupation of Kashmir."

"Pakistan has forced Sindh and Balochistan into slavery in the name of religion. Will Erdogan condemn this fascist and forced occupation? Pakistan Army is doing the same with women in Sindh, Balochistan, and Pashtunistan what it did with women of Bangladesh in 1971," he added.

Turkish President Erdogan, who has been committing the genocide of the Kurdish nation, is openly interfering in the political and internal affairs of India by commenting on the Kashmir issue, which falls into the category of political misconduct and irresponsibility.

In a joint declaration issued by Pakistan and Turkey following the conclusion of Erdogan's visit to Islamabad, the two countries had underscored the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes between Islamabad and New Delhi, including Kashmir issue through a sustained dialogue process, and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

India had reacted sharply to the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint declaration, calling upon Ankara to not interfere in New Delhi's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts on the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan. (ANI)

