Sindhi leader Saleem Sanai meets MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London

London [UK], Feb 29 (ANI): Sindhi nationalist exiled leader and organiser of International Friends of Sindh, Mir Saleem Sanai met founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain here on Friday.

During the meeting, which continued for more than four hours, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancement of brotherhood and independence from "Punjabi imperialism" on Sindh.

Sanai and Hussain also asserted that the Sindh is the motherland and Sindhis and Mohajirs, being the permanent residents of this land, are one.

"For the independence of Sindh, the union of the permanent residence of Sindh is the need of the hour and those elements, who are spreading negative propaganda to sabotage the coalition efforts among the historical nations, they are the agents of ISI and Punjabi imperialism and open enemies of motherland Sindh," the leaders said.

The two leaders exchanged cultural "Ajrak" (scarf which is the cultural symbol of Sindh) to each other as a gesture of solidarity. (ANI)

