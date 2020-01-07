Sindh's independence a permanent solution to all problems in region, says MQM chief Altaf Hussain

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain has said that Sindhis and Mohajirs are two sides of a single coin and so they should unite to fight for their freedom from Punjab.

Hussain said that if the two communities continue to fight against each other, then Sindh would continue to remain in Punjab's hands as its satellite colony.

The MQM leader further asked Sindhis to divulge why they were compelled to hide their identity as Pakistan calls itself to be a country that includes various minorities.

"Punjab has converted into Sindh one of its colonies and people in armed forces stationed in Sindh are only Punjabis," he said

"DG Rangers, IG Police, Chief Secretary, and other key post officers are imported from Punjab," the leader said.

He asked the Mohajirs and Sindhis to decide whether they would love seeing Sindh as a colony of Punjab or they would think differently.

It was the demonic military establishment of Punjab and its intelligence services, ISI and MI that created differences between Mohajirs and Sindhis.

Since the rule of former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto till to date, all Sindhis and Mohajirs ethnic riots were planned and executed by the ISI and the MI.

"I can prove my words in any court in corner of the world," he claimed.

Sindhis should realise that the Pakistani establishment had imposed the quota system only for creating division between Mohajirs and Sindhis. Honest Sindhi nationalists should reach Mohajirs and take them into confidence that they are also sons of the same soil, he said.

Hussain said that they want nothing except freedom of Sindh from Punjab. Likewise, he added, he also wants to see Baloch, Pashtun, Gilgit, Kashmiri, Hazarwal and other oppressed nations as free nations.

He said that rapid changes are taking place in the region after killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US air attack in Iraq.

"Tensions were high and there are clouds of third world war and this war could easily be waged if the US would avoid sanity. However, whenever world war was fought, new states and countries emerged on the atlas and native people of Sindh would also get freedom if they would keep alert," the MQM leader said.

He claimed that the Pakistani military establishment has "compromised over its nuclear programme and arsenal at the behest and demand of America."

"These military General have also mortgaged Pakistan to China in the garb of China Pakistan Economic Corridor," he said.

He noted that Sindhis and Mohajirs should never allow any foreign power to occupy Sindh and chanted slogan of 'Azad Sindh Riyasat' (Free Sindh State). (ANI)

