Singapore reports 12,632 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 12,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 929,735.

Of the new cases, 2,210 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 10,422 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, 12,520 were local transmissions and 112 were imported cases.



A total of 1,375 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 37 cases in intensive care units.



Ten deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 1,139, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

