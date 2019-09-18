Mahinda Rajapaksa (File photo)
Mahinda Rajapaksa (File photo)

Sirisena's support to Rajapaksa family will help China's designs in Sri Lanka, says expert

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:15 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid growing tussle for power between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the upcoming presidential elections in Sri Lanka may lead to an alliance between SLPP (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna) and SLFP (Sri Lanka Freedom Party) wherein experts believe that Sirisena's support to Rajapaksa family will help China's designs in Sri Lanka.
Experts have predicted this new alliance between President Sirisena and Mahinda Rajapaksa's family expecting that Maitripala may not seek a second term in view of the unprecedented constitutional crisis last year, when President Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, with Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Wickremesinghe was reinstated in December after the intervention of the Supreme Court, but the government remains deeply divided and Sirisena kept the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe away from the security briefings.
"I always believed that Mahinda Rajapaksa was very clear that he is going to lose the elections in 2015 because he had lost the support of America as well as India. He was a person who was leaning too much towards China. So, China, in fact, did not in a big way pushed the candidature of Mahinda Rajapaksa back in 2015. That I always feel prompted Rajapaksa to have a proxy candidate in the form of Maitripala Srisena", said Dr. Paul Newman, a researcher on Sri Lanka.
He added, "Believing that a proxy candidate would be a real candidate, people voted for him and in that sense, Maithripala Srisena has always remained loyal to Rajapaksa family as well as acted as the proxy to Mahinda Rajapaksa. So, in that sense now again, as the elections are forthcoming in the month of January next year, the possibility is that Maitripala Srisena will not seek a second term but in turn will support the candidature of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the candidate of the Rajapaksa group".
It is believed that Mahinda and Sirisena hatched a conspiracy the night before Sirisena announced his candidature against President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he had partaken in hoppers at the latter's residence.
Mahinda announced the Presidential Election two years ahead of the completion of his term because his popularity was on the decline. The cost of living was steadily climbing, the economy was tanking under the heavy debt burden, despite a pervasive fear of reprisal, people had started talking about corruption, nepotism and the ill-conceived Chinese projects in Hambantota that were weighing down the economy.
Experts believe that China now wants Mahinda Rajapaksa and their family to come to power in Sri Lanka because they have been the people who have been in the forefront supporting not only China's economic ambitions but also political ambitions to control the entire Indian Ocean region.
"So, if any other person is there, the natural tendency is to lean towards India, who is considered as a natural ally. So, that becomes a problem for the Chinese. So, in that sense their candidate has always been Mahinda Rajapaksa," said Dr Paul.
He added, "Not just Sri Lanka if you look at the whole of South Asia we are all undergoing some kind of problem. But, at the end of the day, the orators win not be the intellectuals. So, in that sense you need to carry on a narrative which projects the Sinhalese as people who have lost under the present regime. So, in order to get back the pride of getting back as Sinhala you need to vote for Mahinda Rajapaksa, who siphoned off the LTTE, who suppressed the rights of the Tamils. So, the majority of Sinhala community is going to react to this narrative in the form of voting to the Mahinda Rajapaksa group unknowing that they are in turn supporting China's aspirations also". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:52 IST

Amidst heightened tensions, US Secretary of Sate to visit Saudi...

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amidst heightened tensions in the region following a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will embark on a two-day visit to the Middle East.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:47 IST

Pakistan continues false tirade against India, says Jaishankar's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid atrocities committed by its military establishment in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) being exposed regularly, Pakistan on Tuesday continued peddling its false narrative about the region and termed the 'physical jurisdiction' remarks of Indian Minister of Exte

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:11 IST

Not looking to meet Iranian President at UN meeting: Donald Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Days after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:51 IST

Trump attending 'Howdy, Modi!' historic tribute to...

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's decision to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Howdy Modi' event is a "historic tribute" to contributions of Indian-American community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:25 IST

Pakistan: ECP dismisses plea seeking Maryam Nawaz's removal as...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): A plea to remove PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) physical remand, as Vice President of the party was dismissed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST

Russia's largest petroleum firm Rosneft to increase investment...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Russia's largest petroleum company Rosneft on Tuesday committed to increasing its investments at its petrochemical unit in Vadinar refinery for the development of Nayara Energy project in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:45 IST

Pakistan to set up special tribunals for media appeals

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up special tribunals to resolve issues related to the media industry and other stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:26 IST

Former Afghan Prez condemns Kabul, Parwan blasts

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest term" the brazen blasts carried out by the Taliban that initially targeted the election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan and the Embassy of United States in central Kabul.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

India's appetite to shape global agenda much more today: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India's foreign policy today has a much stronger connection with the national security policy, and the country's ability and appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:39 IST

Pashtun activists hold protest against Pak brutalities

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday organised a massive protest against the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence, in front of the United Nations office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan surface

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Two shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan recently came to light after separate videos showing a police officer beating a group of women, and another bullying and hurling abuses at a frail old woman, surfaced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:34 IST

Nepal seeks India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal has sought India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector as the Himalayan nation wants to increase its power generation capacity, Union Power Minister RK Singh said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl