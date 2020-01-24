Six killed in shooting in southwestern Germany; suspect arrested

Berlin [Germany], Jan 24 (ANI): Six people were killed in a shooting incident in the German town of Rot am See on Friday, local media reported, citing police.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told the German broadcaster n-TV, as reported by the Washington Post.

Citing police, Rusia Today reported that the arrested suspect is believed to have acted alone as "there's no evidence of other suspects" at this stage.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the shooter could have known his victims.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

