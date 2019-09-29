Slovakia: MiG-29 fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

Zlate Moravce [Slovakia], Sept 29 (ANI): A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Slovakia here with initial reports indicating that the incident may have occurred due to a shortage in fuel.

The incident took place during drills near Zlate Moravce here on Saturday. Slovakian authorities have launched investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the crash, Sputnik reported.

The aircraft's pilot was able to eject. The area of the incident has been cordoned off by the police.

About 11 MiG-29 jets are part of Slovakia's air force, which are planned to be replaced by F-16 fighters in 2022. (ANI)

