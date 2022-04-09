Slovakia provides S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 8 (ANI): As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 44th day, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Friday said that his country has provided an S-300 air defence system to Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

Taking to Twitter, the Slovakian PM wrote, "I would like to confirm that #Slovakia has provided #Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. #Ukrainian nation is #bravely defending its sovereign country."

"It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under #Russia's aggression," he added.



This comes at a time when Russia was suspended from the UNHRC on Thursday following a UNGA vote moved by the US, which sought the country's suspension for perpetuating Human Rights violations during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

With 93 countries voting in favour, 24 against and 58 abstaining on the resolution, UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The Russia-Ukraine war resulted in millions of refugees fleeing to nearby countries to the West, as well as thousands of civilian casualties.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported a total of 3,838 civilian casualties since the start of the hostilities from February 24 to April 6. (ANI)

