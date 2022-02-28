Slovakia to send Ukraine Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Munition: Defense Minister

Bratislava [Slovakia], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Slovak cabinet on Sunday agreed to send Ukraine air defense systems and anti-tank missiles worth 4.5 million euros (USD 5 million), Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Sunday.



"There was a phone call yesterday between Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was about how we could help Ukraine. The emergency session of the cabinet on Sunday decided to send Ukraine military equipment worth 4.5 million euros. It will be air defense systems and anti-tank missiles," Nad said. (ANI/Sputnik)

