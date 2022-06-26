Social groups call for peace ahead of NATO's Madrid summit

Madrid [Spain], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): An anti-North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) group composed of various members from around the world concluded its congress in Madrid on Saturday, with a declaration calling for widespread peace.



"The new NATO has certified that it is willing to intervene outside the mandates of the United Nations charter, as was done in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq or Libya," said Willy Meyer, a representative of NATO.

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, criticized NATO for advocating an increase in military spending and called for the denouncement of militarism.

The group has scheduled a massive demonstration for Sunday against an upcoming NATO summit. (ANI/Xinhua)

