Sofia's Mayor infected with COVID-19

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 17 (ANI/Novinite): The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova has COVID-19. She announced this on her Facebook account. Fandakova clarified that first, her husband gave her a positive test, after which she underwent a PCR test, which confirmed that she had coronavirus.



Thus, the mayor of Sofia will be under quarantine in the next two weeks.

"Both my husband and I have been vaccinated, so far we have no symptoms and we feel good. I continue to work remotely with colleagues, for which we have created an organization in the last year," she wrote. (ANI/Novinite)

