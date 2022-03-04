Some Indian students in Poland shelter home refuse to leave without pets, say 'won't be able to do so'

Rzeszow [Poland], March 4 (ANI): Some Indian students who safely crossed the Ukraine border and are now living in a shelter home provided by the Indian embassy in collaboration with some other welfare Association in Poland, refused to return to India if their pets are not allowed on board in the flight and said they "won't be able to do it".

Speaking to ANI, the student who hails from Haryana's Karnal district, said that they reached the shelter on March 3 and refused to board the Indigo flight as they "are not taking pets with them". He was told to "board the Indian Airforce plane".



"We have a lot of attachment with them. They have been with us for nearly four years, how can we abandon them here. Nobody is doing that. We had spoken in the shelter to keep them, but even they to us to take them with us if possible," he said when asked about the reason for not leaving behind the pets in the time when people are running for life.



"I have spoken to the embassy officials now and they have said that there is an Airforce plane and further told us to pack our bags. They will give us a call," he added.

Asked if the Airforce plane does not allow the pets, the student said that he "will not be able to leave the pets behind".

Another student Frenky told ANI that the pets were not being allowed in trains.



"Due to space constraints, pets were not being allowed in trains but we somehow brought them with us from Kharkiv after spending a lot of money. We're waiting for special flights for those with pets to be flown to India," she said.

