Spain closes 4 more regions amid worsening COVID-19 situation

Madrid [Spain], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Spanish authorities have restricted movement in the regions of Andalusia, Castile-La-Mancha, Castile and Leon and Murcia due to the worsening epidemiological situation amid the pandemic, according to the regional governments.

The provinces of Granada, Jaen and Seville in Andalusia -- the country's largest autonomous community -- were put on a partial lockdown, following in the steps of the regions of Navarre, Aragon, Asturias, Basque Country and Rioja.

Exceptions to leave or enter the territory of the autonomous communities are visits to medical institutions, work or study-related issues, as well as visits to relatives.



Murcia closes borders for 14 days, while Andalusia, Castile and Leon and Castile-La-Mancha until November 9.

Community leaders in Madrid want to restrict movement during the long weekend due to the holidays.

Over the past two weeks, Spain confirmed more than 170,000 cases of the coronavirus, with over 34,000 of the infections being registered in Catalonia. On Sunday, a new curfew came into force across Spain. In Catalonia, residents are ordered to stay at home from 10 p. m. to 6 a. m. (from 21:00 to 05:00 GMT).

Last week, Spain became the sixth country in the world to register a total of over 1 million coronavirus cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

