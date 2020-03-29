Spain confirms 838 new deaths from coronavirus

Madrid[Spain], Mar 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain has registered 838 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, and the number of cases has climbed by about 6,500 over the given period, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll in the country reached 6,528, and the number of recoveries climbed to approximately 14,700, according to the ministry.

The overall number of cases now stands at 78,797, and some 4,900 patients are in critical condition.

Madrid and Catalonia are most affected by the COVID-19 with more than 22,000 and 15,000 cases respectively.(Sputnik/ANI)

