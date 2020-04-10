Spain records lowest daily corona deaths since March 21

Madrid [Spain], April 10 (ANI): Spain has reported 605 fresh coronavirus deaths, which is also the lowest daily toll of confirmed coronavirus deaths since March 23, taking the toll to 15,483.

The new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours rose by 4,576, taking the nation-wide tally of confirmed cases to 157,022.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) leaders have rallied behind a USD 1 trillion rescue deals for their struggling economies due to the coronavirus, a move which many have called the most important economic plan in the EU's history.

The EU's richer countries failed to back the poor countries' request to finance their economic recovery.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued an urgent warning that the EU was in danger of disintegration in the face of the coronavirus crisis."The EU is in danger if there is no solidarity," Sanchez had told parliament.

Spain is among the countries calling for common debt insurance, widely referred to as coronabonds, to tackle the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic. Germany and other countries have so

far rejected the proposal. (ANI)

