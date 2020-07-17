Spain registers over 580 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Madrid [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Spain has registered over 580 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 10, according to the country's health ministry.

Another 8,313 people tested positive for the virus in Spain in the past two weeks, more than half of them in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 1,076 in neighbouring Aragon. Nine patients died in the past seven days, Sputnik reported.

Aragon authorities confirmed 272 new cases in the past 24 hours, including 115 asymptomatic patients. The region's main city of Zaragoza accounted for 175 of those cases.

Fernando Simon, the chief epidemiologist leading the central government's response to the pandemic, described the situation in Catalonia and Aragon as "concerning." He estimated there were 158 clusters of infection across the country. (ANI)

