Spain's COVID-19 cases tally surpasses 1 million, death toll tops 34,000

Madrid [Spain], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has reached 1,005,295m with 6,114 cases being registered over the past 24 hours, making the European country the sixth nation globally to confirm over 1 million infections, the Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.



The death toll from the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic has increased to 34,366, with 575 fatalities being recorded over the past seven days.

At the global scale, Spain is currently the sixth worst-hit country after the US (over 8.3 million cases), India (over 7.6 million cases), Brazil (over 5.2 million cases), Russia (over 1.4 million cases), as well as Argentina (over 1 million cases). (ANI/Sputnik)

