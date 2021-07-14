Spain's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 million mark

Madrid [Spain], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Spain recorded over four million confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday after the Ministry of Health reported sharp increases in both the number of new cases and the 14-day incidence rate.

The ministry on Tuesday reported 43,960 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 4,015,084.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate of the virus climbed to 436.75 per 100,000 inhabitants.



The sharp increases are mainly due to an infection surge in people aged 12-29, the vast majority of whom have not been vaccinated against the virus.

The recent surge in cases has led several regions in Spain to reintroduce restrictions on the hospitality sector.

Though the country's infection numbers have been rising recently, its daily deaths remain low, with 29 people succumbing to the disease over the past week. The total number of victims since the start of the pandemic now stood at 81,033.

To date, around 59.5 per cent of the population in Spain has received at least one dose of vaccine and 46.7 per cent has received both doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

