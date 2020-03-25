Spain's COVID-19 toll now higher than China at 3,434

Madrid [Spain], Mar 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 8,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 47,610, and the death toll has increased by over 700 to 3,434 and is now higher than in China, according to the national Health Ministry.

As of Wednesday, 3,166 patients are in critical condition. As many as 5,367 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain.

China's death toll from COVID-19 currently amounts to 3,163.

Separately, Belgium recorded 668 new infection cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,937, according to Le Soir daily. More than 2,300 patients have been hospitalized, 434 of them in the past day, and 474 people were in intensive care as of Tuesday. The death tally stands at 178. (Sputnik/ANI)

