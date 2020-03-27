Spain's COVID-19 toll surpasses 4,850

Madrid [Spain], Mar 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's COVID-19 toll surpassed 4,850 on Friday after the Health Ministry reported that 769 patients died over the past 24 hours.

More than 4,000 patients are in serious condition with an overall death toll of 4,858, the ministry said in its daily update.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 64,000, with 7,900 confirmed in the past 24 hours. 9,600 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit with over 19,200 cases and 2,400 dead.

The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded nearly 13,000 cases and over 1,880 deaths, according to the ministry's numbers.

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases. (Sputnik/ANI)

