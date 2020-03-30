Spain's total number of COVID-19 cases at 85,195

Madrid [Spain], Mar 30 (ANI): Spain's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday.

The toll due to the infectious virus in Spain rose to 7,340 on Monday from 6,528 on Sunday.

Spain's total number of confirmed cases has now surpassed China's 81,470 confirmed cases, according to the latest data.

The number of new patients requiring ICU treatment at 324 in the past 24 hours, was also slightly lower.

However, Spanish Health Ministry officials have been warning that ICUs are near capacity, with the total number of patients requiring ICU treatment now at 5,231, according to CNN

2,071 people have recovered in the past 24 hours to make a total of 16,780, according to the figures of the Health Ministry. (ANI)

