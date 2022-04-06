Spanish Foreign Ministry announces expulsion of some 25 Russian diplomats

Madrid [Spain], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Madrid has decided to expel some 25 Russian diplomats, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.



Spain is the latest among European states to order Russian diplomats out of the country in the wake of reports of mass civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which was under control of Russian forces in March. A similar move was announced earlier in the day by France, Denmark, and Sweden. The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports a provocation.

"We announce that today, we have decided to expel Russian diplomats and the staff of the Russian Embassy in Spain from Spain ... We are going to expel about 25 people," the minister told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

