Moscow [Russia], December 22 (ANI): Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron variant, according to a study by Gamaleya Center's preliminary laboratory.

Gamaleya Center's preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralizing activity (VNA) against the #Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide a strong defense against severe disease and hospitalization, according to Sputnik V press release.

Earlier, the study was conducted using sera with a long period after vaccination (more than 6 months after vaccination) as an indicator of Sputnik V's long-lasting protection, Sputnik V's statement mentioned.

Further, the preliminary study by the Gamaleya Center has demonstrated that the Sputnik V vaccine and the one-shot Sputnik Light booster (based on human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of Sputnik V) are effective against Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of COVID, providing for better protection when compared to other vaccines.



Also, Heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the solution to increase other vaccines' efficacy, including against Omicron, and extend the booster protection period.

Further, the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology is the world's leading research institution. The center was founded in 1891 as a private laboratory. Since 1949 it bears the name of Nikolai Gamaleya, a pioneer in Russian microbiology studies.

Also, Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus neutralizing activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination and is a universal booster to other vaccines inducing stronger antibody and T-cell response, according to Sputnik V's press release.

Earlier, Sputnik Light has already been registered in more than 25 countries as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster to other vaccines helping to increase their efficacy (including in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, Philippines, and San Marino). Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries with total population of over 4 billion people.

Further, Sputnik Light has already shown strong results used as a booster in mix & match trials in Argentina. (ANI)

