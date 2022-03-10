Stoltenberg to meet with Erdogan, Cavusoglu on Friday in Antalya

Brussels [Belgium], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu on March 11, the alliance said on Thursday.



"On Friday, 11 March 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will visit Antalya, Turkey. Stoltenberg will meet with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and with the Minister of Foreign affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Stoltenberg will also take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum," NATO said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

