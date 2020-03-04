'Stop Pashtun Genocide' pavilion put up at Broken Chair in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 4 (ANI): Highlighting the atrocities meted out by the Pakistani military establishment on the Pashtun community, a pavilion was put up at Broken Chair here on Tuesday with messages that read 'Stop Pashtun Genocide', 'Pashtun Against Torture', etc.

The pavilion, set up in front of the UN office during the 43rd Human Rights Council session, calls for urgent attention to the Pashtun persecution in Pakistan and it urges the international community to help them and make Pakistan stop this genocide.

The Pashtuns, an ethnic group of Pakistan living in Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), have been exposed to brutal practices of the Pakistan Army, as many civilians have been killed, tortured and arbitrarily detained by labelling them as terrorists.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has also arrested journalists and human rights activists. The leading figure of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), freedom fighter Manzoor Pashteen, is one of the victims who was arrested by the Pakistan police on January 27 this year for speaking against the Pakistan Army. However, the government justified his arrest by stating that he was 'disturbing political order in the country'.

The extermination efforts of Pakistan against the Pashtuns are still going on. The number of deaths and missing persons is rising every day. If the UN does not take immediate action to stop this genocide, the Pashtuns will be annihilated by Islamabad's harsh policies towards them. (ANI)

