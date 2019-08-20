Stop trusting Pakistan, MQM founder Altaf Hussian message to Kashmiris

London, UK (ANI) August 20 (ANI): Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has requested the people of Kashmir to stop trusting the Pakistani military establishment and the Government of Pakistan.

His message comes after Pakistan creates a hue and cry over the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I appeal you all that for God's sake ...stop trusting the Pakistani Military Establishment and the Government of Pakistan. Both the civil and military governments have been duping you for past 72 years and continue to this date," Hussain said.

Altaf exposed Pakistan military's fake narrative on Kashmir and said, "There are a few popular Pakistani military engineered slogans that duped Kashmiris such as Kashmir will merge into Pakistan, We will take freedom, The true meaning of Azadi is that there is no god but Allah, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, Pakistani Military is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and The entire Pakistani Military is with the people of Kashmir."

The Muhajir leader, who is now living in exile in London said, "I've always been very vocal on Pakistan's diplomatic and foreign affairs tactics as Pakistan has always been showing that she actively supported and advocated for the cause of Kashmir and had also established a Kashmir Committee equal to the status of Federal Ministry, which chairmen enjoyed foreign trips across the globe in the garb of Kashmir cause".

"Even, federal Minister used to enjoy such trips to the world. Pakistan had also appointed special staffers in the UN on the matter of Kashmir and despite spending billions, nothing was achieved for Kashmir", he said,

The Kashmir Committee Chairmen and Federal Minister had during their so-called foreign tours in the garb of Kashmir plundered the national exchequer and privately shopped with that money.

"Where have Pakistani Military's claims disappeared? Why Pakistani Military is reluctant to join the people of Kashmir in their war for freedom from India? Why Pakistani Military is showing cowardice and why it does not make advancements for the independence of Kashmir with the Kashmiri freedom fighters? Where the claims of supporting Kashmiris till end have disappeared?", questions Altaf.

He satirically said, "God knows better what the Pakistani Military would do from hundreds of miles away!" (ANI)

