Sturgeon claims Scottish independence 'within touching distance' as UK snap election nears

Glasgow [UK], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Scotland's independence is "very near", which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in the heart of Glasgow, Sturgeon said that the "prize" of independence was "within a touching distance."

"But we must seize that prize...This general election is the most important in our lifetimes," she said.

According to the first minister, Scotland does not want a future that "will be dictated to us by the likes of Boris Johnson" to be "ripped out of our European family of nations against our will".

She stressed that Scots "must come out in our numbers and vote in this election" to "put Scotland's future into Scotland's hands."

Sturgeon's remarks came after the UK Parliament on Tuesday agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called for an early election to break the deadlock over his renegotiated Brexit deal, which prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31.

Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, continues opposing any form of Brexit. (Sputnik/ANI)

