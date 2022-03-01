Successfully facilitated movement of over 1,400 students out of Ukraine: Indian Embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 1 (ANI): Indian embassy in Kyiv on Monday (local time) said that the embassy has successfully facilitated the movement of more than 1,400 students out of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city.

"Successfully facilitated the movement of more than 1,400 students out of Zaporizhzhia, a city in South-East Ukraine, westwards," India in Ukraine tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, a second advisory was issued to all Indian nationals/students in Ukraine.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," said the advisory.

The embassy request all Indian nationals/students to "remain calm, peaceful and united".

"A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviors while at the railway stations. We expect delays in trains' schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues," read the advisory.

"Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready to eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times," the advisory added. (ANI)