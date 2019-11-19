Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigations against Julian Assange

Stockholm [Sweden], Nov 19 (ANI): Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a rape allegation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the country's deputy chief prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Stockholm by the Deputy Director of public prosecution Eva-Marie Persson, CNN reported.

Assange is currently serving a 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in UK's Belmarsh prison for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden over sexual assault allegations. The Australian whistleblower had denied the allegations against him, asserting that they were politically motivated.

The investigation against Assange was suspended in 2017 but was later reopened in May this year. According to the Swedish prosecutor's office, a total of seven witness interviews were conducted as part of this investigation during the summer of 2019. (ANI)

