Switzerland confirms daily record of over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases

Bern [Switzerland], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday that 12,598 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day, marking a record daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.



Switzerland's total number of cases has now reached 1,090,906. The death toll is 11,326, up by 34 since the day prior.

Nearly 68% of the Swiss population has received at least one vaccine shot and over 66% have completed the full two-shot regimen. Almost 10% have been administered booster doses. (ANI/Sputnik)

