Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Bern [Switzerland], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday.



The cumulative count has risen by 10,073 infections to 192,376. Another 73 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 2,275.

In a bid to curb the virus, the Alpine country introduced additional restrictions last week such as an indefinite curfew on bars and restaurants from 11 pm to 6 am, toughening of mask rules and a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people. All Swiss universities were also switched to online learning.

The French-speaking cantons of Vaud and Fribourg, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency, following the lead of Geneva, Jura and Neuchatel. (ANI/Sputnik)

