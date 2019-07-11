Talks between Venezuelan govt, Oppn important for reaching settlement: Russia

Helsinki [Finland], Jul 11 (ANI): The latest round of negotiations between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's opposition is important for reaching a settlement to end the political crisis in the Latin American country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We highlight the importance of the efforts taken by the Norwegian side aimed at facilitating talks and consultations between the (Venezuelan) government and the opposition. The next round, which is underway in Barbados, provides a serious contribution to the joint efforts aimed at normalising the situation," TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying after holding talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

However, the Russian minister asserted that the US played its part in attempting to stage a coup in Venezuela.

"We do not hide our disapproval of such methods, we have talked about it as well," Ryabkov said.

"As far as I understand, the US position on this issue contains a set of features significantly different from our approach, however, it is not my place to evaluate the American policy. It is important for us that the process does not peter out, that it is ongoing, that we are looking for common solutions," he added.

Representatives of both the Maduro government and the opposition have held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway. However, no agreement has been reached so far.

Venezuela has been in the throes of a political crisis since January this year when National Assembly leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the interim President of the nation amid protests against Maduro.

The US immediately extended support to Guaido, calling for Maduro to either step down or hold fresh elections. Maduro has, however, stuck to his post while claiming to have the Venezuelan military's support.

Countries like Russia, Turkey, and China have backed Maduro's claim while slamming the US for its external interference in the oil-rich country. (ANI)

