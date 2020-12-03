Tehran has full right to reduce JCPOA commitments as Europe fails to comply: Iranian Foreign Minister

Genoa [Italy], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): As European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fail to comply with their obligations, Tehran is in its full right to reduce commitments, but is still ready to resume full compliance if Europe and the United States do so, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.



"The Europeans have not been able to implement their part of the deal. The Europeans say that they are in full compliance, [but] they are simply not because compliance with JCPOA is not simply passing a couple of legislations or suspending or removing a couple of legislations. Compliance means that it has to have some effects, there have to be some actions. And we do not see any effect. We don't see any European country buying oil from Iran. We do not see any European bank even prepared to send us money ... So Europeans cannot claim that they are implementing JCPOA," Zarif said during MED 2020 virtual conference.

On Tuesday, the Iranian legislature ratified a draft bill that seeks to halt implementation of the Additional Protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which allows the global watchdog to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Europeans and the United States can in fact come back into compliance with JCPOA and not only this law will not be implemented, but in fact, our actions that we have taken in light of paragraph 36 of JCPOA will be rescinded. That is, we will go back to full compliance ... We will immediately do that. In the meantime the legislation [adopted] by the parliament becomes the law ... We have no other option," Zarif added. (ANI/Sputnik)

