Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism, and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right direction)".

Addressing the Indian community at the UNESCO building here, Modi made a veiled reference to his government's decision to repeal provisions of Article 370 at stating that it took 70 years to remove the "temporary" provision giving special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

"In New India, nepotism, family rule, loot of people's money, terrorism...the way these are being checked, it has never happened in the past. There is no question of getting tired or stopping in New India," he said.

Later in a tweet Modi said his visit to France has been successful.

"We have discussed numerous issues, that would strengthen relations in existing sectors and enhance cooperation in newer areas. I thank the people and Government of France for their hospitality," he said.

Modi remotely unveiled the memorial for Air India crash victims in two airplane crashes in 1950 and 1966 at St. Gervais at the community event.

He spoke of his government's decision to bring a law against instant Triple Talaq and said that the blessings of crores of daughters will be beneficial for India in the coming centuries, and added that there was no scope of getting tired or stopping in New India.

"That the sword of Triple Talaq should keep hanging...we have ended it. Whether someone says it or not, the blessings of crores of daughters will be beneficial for the country in the centuries to come. How can new India accept injustice with Muslim sisters and daughters," he said.

Modi also spoke about the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon on September 7.

He said friendship between India and France was unbreakable and there is no platform where the two countires have not supported each other.

The Prime Minister said that the basis of strength in the relationship between India and France was not of the government's alone but also that of the community living here, adding that the diaspora is India's voice and identity in France.

He said India has embarked on a fast journey to progress and the goals kept by the government in the past five years were considered impossible earlier.

Modi expressed surprise that it took 70 years to repeal Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"You would have seen...a country of 125 crore people, the land of Gandhi and Buddha of Rama and Krishna, it took 70 years to remove 'temporary'. I do not know (one should) laugh or cry," Modi said.

The gathering raised slogans hailing Modi and waved Indian flags. "With (agenda of) reform, perform, transform and with permanent arrangements, the country has started moving forward and it will continue doing so and achieve its targets," he said.

It is the first time Modi referred to the decision to repeal Article 370 at a public event on foreign soil.

Modi, who received applause from the gathering several times during his speech, said the word "infra" represents the alliance between India and France. "Here infra has some other meaning. It stands for India and France. It is a partnership, an alliance between India and France. From solar infra to social infra, technology infra to space infra, from digital infra to defence infra, the alliance between India and France is moving forward strongly."

He said that the friendship between the two countries is based on solid ideals, both share the values of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

"I have come to a nation of football lovers, you very well know the importance of a goal. In the last 5 years, we set goals which were earlier considered impossible to fulfill," said Modi.

Modi said the second BJP-led government has assumed office about 75 days back and has not spent its time in felicitation functions. "It has completed 75 days in office. Inspired by 'spasht niti, sahi disha', we are taking one decision after another," he said.

He said India will achieve the goal to eradicate TB by 2025 while the global target is 2030. " Similarly, the targets for climate change for 2030, India will achieve most of them by 2025.

Referring to 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, he said top singers from 124 countries have so far sung his favourite song "vaishnav jan".

The Prime Minister said that the historic mandate given to the BJP will not just help in effectively running the government, but build a new India that will take pride in its rich culture and civilization.

"When I came to France four years ago, there was an opportunity to communicate with thousands of Indians. I remember, then I made a promise to you. I said India is about to embark on a new journey of hope and aspirations," he said.

"Today, when I am in the midst of you, I can say that not only have we gone on that journey, but with the collective efforts of 130 crore Indians, India is moving on a fast track of development," Modi added.

He recounted the major initiatives undertaken by his government in the past 5 years, including the "maximum number of bank accounts" opened in any country "in a given time", as well as the biggest health insurance scheme.

He said that 9,000 Indian soldiers had sacrificed their lives fighting along with French forces in World War I.

The parts of the speech invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Rama were received with rousing applause.

"In dino Paris Ram main rum gaya hai. (These days, even Paris is enthralled with Lord Rama)", said Modi.

"I am told that the Ganpati Festival has become the main feature of the Parisian cultural calendar," he said.

During the day, Modi also met French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe. Modi said the talks were comprehensive and covered the full range of India-French ties. Modi had talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and briefed him about the decisions to taken by his government concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said that Pakistan and India should talk bilaterally on any outstanding issues and he will also speak to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the joint statement, India and France condemned terrorism in all its manifestations saying it cannot be justified on any grounds whatsoever and called for halting cross-border movements of terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba which are based in Pakistan and engage in anti-India activities, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)