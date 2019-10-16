Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor snubs Pakistan for peddling false narrative on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:47 IST

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 16 (ANI): Snubbing Pakistan for resorting to "blatant misrepresentations" and "peddling false narrative", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the neighbouring country was responsible for the inflicting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and that its malicious efforts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not be allowed to succeed.
Addressing Inter-Parliamentary Union Standing Committee on UN Affairs meeting, Tharoor called out Pakistani delegation for its "vitriolic outburst" over the abrogation of Article 370, saying it an internal matter and the Indian delegation "rejects outright and strongly condemns" such references.
Tharoor termed remarks of Pakistan delegation as "disappointing misuse of the platform" and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India.
"I regret the vitriolic outburst by the panellist resorted to blatant misrepresentation of facts and false narrative being peddled by his country for its own narrow political purposes and petty territorial purposes. This is a disappointing misuse of this platform. Pakistan has raised an issue which is internal to India. Indian delegation outrightly rejects and strongly condemns such reference," he said.
Tharoor also slammed attempts by Pakistan in the past to use remarks by the opposition party in its narrative.
He said the party will fight its own battle democratically and does not need interference from across the border.
"I am an MP from the leading opposition party of India. We will continue to use our Parliament to discuss and debate with our own government on Kashmir and other issues. We will fight our own battle democratically and do not need or welcome interference from across the border," he said.
"Jammu and Kashmir is an internal part of India. It is ironic that the state that is responsible for the inflicting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is trying to masquerade the champion of Jammu and Kashmir. They are not. These malicious efforts will not be allowed to succeed by the Parliament of India. We expect better from Parliamentarians than vituperative mudslinging," he said.
Tharoor urged Pakistani delegation to focus on important issues.
"We hope the delegation of Pakistan will refrain from misusing this august forum in the collective interest of parliament of the world and should focus on some serious issue that is under discussion here," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:58 IST

UAE entities to invest up to USD 7 billion in India-UAE food...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 16 (WAM/ANI): UAE entities are expected to invest up to USD 7 billion in India's food sector in the next three years as part of the UAE-India food corridor project that aims to secure the UAE's food security, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:47 IST

Kovind to take part in enthronement ceremony of new Japanese emperor

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan from Thursday during which he will attend the enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and unveil the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at the Center of peace education at a

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:41 IST

Kim Jong-un rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams US sanctions

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 16 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday slammed the US for levying sanctions on Pyongyang, NK state media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:52 IST

India to gift 75,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan: Envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 16 (ANI): India will gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in November, announced Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:18 IST

Scribes hold protest in Pakistan against police brutality on journalist

Punjab [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistani journalists on Wednesday held a country-wide protest against police brutality on a local reporter in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:14 IST

Over 2,200 people detained in Hong Kong since start of protests:...

Beijing [China], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday said that Hong Kong police have detained more than 2,200 people in 400 anti-government protests that have hit the city over the past four months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:57 IST

NASA unveils future moon spacesuits

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 16 (ANI): The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday unveiled two prototype spacesuits for Artemis astronauts to be used during the upcoming moon missions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:41 IST

Pak to remain on FATF grey list till February 2020

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): In a major development, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided "in principle" that Pakistan will remain on its grey list till February 2020 and directed the country to take "extra measures" for the complete elimination of terror financing and money laund

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:40 IST

Taliban claims responsibility for suicide bombing in...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 16 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday claimed the responsibility for a suicide bombing near a police headquarters that claimed the lives of two members of the Afghan Security Forces and injured 26 other people in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:19 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:50 IST

Seven Taliban terrorists killed, 8 arrested in Eastern Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], Oct 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least seven Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others arrested during military operations in Wardak and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:32 IST

Carrie Lam aborts policy speech as Hong Kong lawmakers disrupt session

Hong Kong, Oct 16 (ANI): Moments after Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam began to deliver a speech outlining policy ideas to deal with the ongoing crisis on Wednesday, pro-democracy lawmakers forced her to stop the address to the Legislative Council.

Read More
iocl