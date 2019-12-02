The Hague stabbing: No indications of terror motive found, says Dutch police

The Hague [Netherlands], Dec 2 (ANI): The Dutch Police on Sunday said that no indications of terror motive were found while interrogating the 35-year-old accused, who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people at a busy shopping area here earlier this week.

"The suspect, a 35-year-old man, without a permanent place of residence, was arrested at around 5:40 pm on Saturday at a homeless shelter in the centre of The Hague. He was transferred to a police station where he is being interrogated," police said in a statement.

The incident took place at Grote Marktstraat on Friday, one of the most important shopping areas in the heart of The Hague. The three victims have been discharged from the hospital.

"No indications have been found that there was a terrorist motive in the stabbing incident," police said, adding that the present circumstances of the incident are still unclear.

The motive behind the stabbing is currently under investigation.

The attack in The Hague came hours after a similar incident took place at London Bridge where the terrorist, later identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan, murdered two people and injured three others in a knife rampage.

The London attack was claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) and called Khan as its "fighter". (ANI)

